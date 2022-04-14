New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $49,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

