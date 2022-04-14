New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $103,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $469.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.87.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.