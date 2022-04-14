New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $111.26 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $111,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.