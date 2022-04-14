New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47.93 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,591 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $47,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMW. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

