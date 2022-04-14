New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.98 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Cintas worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 66.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $419.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.66. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.