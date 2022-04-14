New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

