New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $128,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

