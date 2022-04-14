New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $128,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BSX opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.