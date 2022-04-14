New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $50,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.