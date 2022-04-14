New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,852 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $123,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.92 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

