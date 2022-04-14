New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,791 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Textron worth $48,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

