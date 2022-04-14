New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,962 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $49,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,408.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,782. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

