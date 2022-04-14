New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,749 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $50,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $298.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $292.24 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.92 and a 200-day moving average of $336.61.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

