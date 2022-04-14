New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,639 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of ANSYS worth $114,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.80 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.09 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

