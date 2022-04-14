New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,471 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,471 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $48,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

