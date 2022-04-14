NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE NEU opened at $328.74 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $391.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $119,459,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.