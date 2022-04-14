NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NGKSY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. NGK Spark Plug has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About NGK Spark Plug (Get Rating)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

