NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $6,878,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,023,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 666,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

