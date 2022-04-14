Nielsen Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Nielsen has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 22,772,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

