Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 16.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 213,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 85,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
