Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 16.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 213,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 85,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,490.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.