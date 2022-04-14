Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,965 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.88. 19,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

