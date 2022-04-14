Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $464.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,274. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

