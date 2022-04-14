Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 145,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,237. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

