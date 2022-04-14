Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $86.14 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

