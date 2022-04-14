Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 3,963,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

