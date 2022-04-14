Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $334.77. 21,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,319. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.78 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

