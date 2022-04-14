Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.79 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

