Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,976 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 52,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $17,129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 36,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

