Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,529. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.