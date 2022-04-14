Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $89.87 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $89,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,089. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.