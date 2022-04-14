Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 10,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,632. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

