Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

