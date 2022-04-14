Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $130.18. 38,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,706. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.