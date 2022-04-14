Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

Progressive stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 131,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,559. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

