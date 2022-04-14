Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 111,550 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average is $163.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.