Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,936 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $85.24. 38,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

