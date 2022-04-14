Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.89. 11,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $122.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.47. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,666 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.