Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $157,321,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.08. 2,206,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

