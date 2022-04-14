Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,198,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,096. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

