Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.18. 24,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,701. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

