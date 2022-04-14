Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,455 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

