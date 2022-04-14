Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 433,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.