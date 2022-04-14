Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 210,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.68. 33,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,136. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.