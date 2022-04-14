Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,729 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,425. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.19. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.