NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,997. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get NMC Health alerts:

About NMC Health (Get Rating)

NMC Health plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company owns and manages healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.