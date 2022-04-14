NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NMC Health plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 12,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,997. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
