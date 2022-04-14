Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$13.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,041.54. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.32.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

