Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

