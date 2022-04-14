Nord Finance (NORD) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $2.04 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.58 or 0.07509951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.79 or 0.99948406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

