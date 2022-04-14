Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 636,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $260.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

