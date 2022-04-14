Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 7,549 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,049,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after purchasing an additional 466,964 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,793. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

