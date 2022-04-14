Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 163 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after buying an additional 183,232 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.15. 98,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

